CJ Logistics Q2 net income up 35.9 pct to 67.1 bln won
16:13 August 08, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 67.1 billion won (US$51.4 million), up 35.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 116.1 billion won, up 28.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 14.2 percent to 3.13 trillion won.
The operating profit was 8.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
