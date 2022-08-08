S. Korean, Japanese nuke envoys hold phone talks on N. Korea
16:56 August 08, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's chief nuclear envoy had a phone call with his Japanese counterpart Monday and explained the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's policy on North Korea, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Kim Gunn, Seoul's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, held the talks with Takehiro Funakoshi amid concerns about the possibility of another nuclear test by Pyongyang.
Kim briefed him on the Yoon government's policy roadmap, and the two sides agreed to step up bilateral and trilateral cooperation, involving the United States, according to the ministry.
