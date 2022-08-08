Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #policy #Yoon Suk-yeol

Yoon calls for crafting policies based on careful examination of public sentiment

16:57 August 08, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol called Monday for crafting policies based on a careful examination of public sentiment, his spokesperson said.

Yoon issued the call during a weekly meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo while discussing ways to reform state affairs, Kang In-sun said during a press briefing.

"President Yoon said at this meeting that there is no such thing as a policy that goes against the people's will and that important policies and reform tasks must begin with the process of carefully examining the people's thoughts and hearts," she said.

Yoon's comments came as he returned from a weeklong vacation during which his approval rating sank below the 30 percent mark.

The president also instructed the prime minister to mobilize all disposable resources to prepare bold and extraordinary steps to ease the burden of rising prices on the people ahead of the Chuseok holiday next month.

President Yoon Suk-yeol (C) talks with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (L) during their weekly meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Aug. 8, 2022, in this photo provided by the office. At right is Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK