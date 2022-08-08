Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
(LEAD) Central region suffers damage after heavy rain
SEOUL -- Up to 170 millimeters of rain battered the country's central region, including the capital area, on Monday, the weather agency said, flooding homes, buildings and other properties.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued heavy rain watches earlier in the morning across the capital and the western port city of Incheon as well as northern parts of Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul and northern Gangwon Province.
Yoon to meet with U.N. chief this week
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will meet with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, set to visit Seoul this week, and discuss North Korea's nuclear program and other regional issues, his spokesperson said Monday.
Yoon and Guterres will meet over lunch Friday, the second and last day of the U.N. chief's visit to the country, Kang In-sun said during a press briefing.
Gov't increases foreign worker quota to alleviate labor shortage
SEOUL -- The government will increase the quota of foreign workers in five industries to alleviate labor shortages, officials said Monday.
The Ministry of Labor and Employment said it will speed up the entry process for immigrant workers, streamline administrative procedures for employers of immigrant workers and strengthen support tailored for each industry.
Samsung, labor union set to sign 1st official wage deal this week
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s management and its union were set to sign an annual wage deal this week, which includes a 9 percent pay raise for 2021-2022, following a recent endorsement of the deal by unionized workers, company and union representatives said Monday.
The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker and its union struck a deal over the tentative agreement, which cover wages and other labor policies, including paid leave, in April. The union recently voted to approve the deal.
Defense chief to convene meeting of top commanders over COVID-19 spread ahead of allied drills
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup plans to hold a meeting of top commanders over the unabated spread of COVID-19 later this week, informed sources said Monday, amid concerns that troop infections could hamper the upcoming South Korea-U.S. drills.
The meeting is set to take place Wednesday as Seoul and Washington are preparing to conduct the Ulchi Freedom Shield training set for Aug. 22-Sept. 1, according to the sources.
(LEAD) Defense minister visits key U.S. base to underline 'solid' S. Korea-U.S. alliance
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup visited a key U.S. military base south of Seoul on Monday to highlight the "solid" South Korea-U.S. alliance and the need for thorough preparations for the upcoming allied drills, Lee's ministry said.
It marked his first visit to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of the capital, since taking office in May. The trip came as the allies are gearing up to conduct the Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise slated for Aug. 22-Sept. 1.
Hyundai IONIQ catches fire while charging
JEJU -- A Hyundai IONIQ caught fire while being charged on the southern resort island of Jeju on Monday, fire authorities said.
No one was injured in the blaze, according to the Jeju Fire Safety Headquarters.
Yoon calls for crafting policies based on careful examination of public sentiment
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol called Monday for crafting policies based on a careful examination of public sentiment, his spokesperson said.
Yoon issued the call during a weekly meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo while discussing ways to reform state affairs, Kang In-sun said during a press briefing.
(LEAD) Seoul shares little changed amid rate hike woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks ended almost flat after a weak start Monday, as upbeat U.S. jobs data helped ease recession fears despite worries over the U.S. Federal Reserve's drastic rate hike. The local currency lost ground against the U.S. dollar.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 2.3 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,493.10, in choppy trading that started off some 0.4 percent lower at the opening bell.
Trading volume was moderate at 409.1 million shares with 7.41 trillion won (US$5.67 billion), with gainers slightly outpacing decliners 422 to 409.
