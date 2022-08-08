USFK reveals last month's live-fire drills involving allies' special commandos
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) revealed Monday that South Korean and American special commandos conducted combined military drills at a northeastern firing range last month, in an apparent show of firepower against evolving North Korean threats.
In a Facebook post, the USFK's Special Operations Command Korea (SOCKOR) showed three photos depicting the allied forces conducing live-fire close air support during an exercise at Pilsung Range in Gangwon Province on July 27 and 28.
One photo also showed a South Korean Air Force soldier calculating "precision strikes" for close air support operations, while another highlighted the operation of a U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt during the exercise.
"The training increases interoperability in defense of South Korea, exemplifying a shared commitment to realistic training," SOCKOR wrote on Facebook.
In recent months, Seoul and Washington have highlighted their commitment to strengthening combined training amid concerns that Pyongyang could further ratchet up tensions by conducting a nuclear test or other provocative acts.
