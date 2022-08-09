Korean-language dailies

-- Downpours hit greater Seoul area; roads leading back home swamped with rain (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Park Soon-ae resigns; Yoon says 'will uphold people's wishes' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Downpours hit greater Seoul area; homes in Gangnam swamped with rain (Donga Ilbo)

-- Moon vows 'reform from citizens' perspective'; Park Soon-ae voluntarily resigns (Seoul Shinmun)

-- After Yoon mentions personnel reform, Park Soon-ae steps aside (Segye Times)

-- Heaviest rainfall in 100 yrs; Seoul swamped with downpours (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 300 mm rain bombs; Gangnam swamped with rain (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Despite Park Soon-ae's resignation, talk of personnel reform grows (Hankyoreh)

-- Park Soon-ae resigns; Yoon moves to conduct personnel reform (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gangnam areas swamped following 'water bombs' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't eyes next year's budget cut; 1st fiscal tightening in 13 yrs (Korea Economic Daily)

