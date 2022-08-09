(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 9)

Yet, balanced and cautious approaches are needed to prevent the nation from being swayed by the growing great power rivalry between the U.S. and China. China is South Korea's largest trading partner, while the U.S. is its traditional defense ally. Seoul needs Beijing's cooperation to persuade North Korea to denuclearize and ensure peace on the peninsula. Aug. 24 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Seoul and Beijing. We need to pool our wisdom to be on good terms with China while solidifying our alliance with the U.S.

