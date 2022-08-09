Go to Contents
7 dead, 6 missing in heaviest rainfall in 80 years

07:37 August 09, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- The heaviest rainfall in 80 years has pounded Seoul and surrounding regions, leaving seven people dead and six others missing, as well as flooding homes, vehicles, buildings and subway stations, officials said Tuesday.

Parts of Seoul, the western port city of Incheon and Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul received heavy rains of over 100 millimeters per hour Monday night, with per-hour precipitation in Seoul's Dongjak district surpassing 141.5 mm at one point, the highest downpour per hour since 1942.

The downpours left five people dead and four others missing in Seoul, while in Gyeonggi Province, two had died and two others had gone missing as of 6 a.m., according to the government.

Nine more people sustained injuries.

Cars are stranded on a flooded road in southern Seoul on Aug. 8, 2022. (Yonhap)
Flooding waters rush into Isu Station in Seoul on Aug. 8, 2022. (Yonhap)
This photo provided by a news reader shows a car stuck in mud in a residential area in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, on Aug. 9, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

