Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus-additional cases

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to nearly 4-month high

09:38 August 09, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases jumped to a nearly four-month high Tuesday amid a resurgence of infections driven by a highly infectious omicron variant.

The country added 149,897 new COVID-19 infections, the highest since April 13 when the tally hit 195,387, bringing the total caseload to 20,694,239, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. The tally includes 588 cases from overseas.

Tuesday's figure is up from 55,292 the previous day and 111,785 from a week earlier.

The number of seriously ill patients also rose to 364, up from 324 the previous day.

The KDCA reported 40 new deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 25,332. The fatality rate was 0.12 percent.

People wait in line for testings at a COVID-19 testing center in Seoul on Aug. 2, 2022. (Yonhap)

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK