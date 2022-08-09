SK Telecom Q2 net income down 67.6 pct. to 258.1 bln won
10:13 August 09, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Tuesday reported a second-quarter net profit of 258.1 billion won (US$197.7 million), down 67.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 16.1 percent on-year to 459.6 billion won. Sales increased 4 percent to 4.28 trillion won.
The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 317.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)