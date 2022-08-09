Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

SK Telecom Q2 net income down 67.6 pct. to 258.1 bln won

10:13 August 09, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Tuesday reported a second-quarter net profit of 258.1 billion won (US$197.7 million), down 67.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 16.1 percent on-year to 459.6 billion won. Sales increased 4 percent to 4.28 trillion won.

The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 317.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK