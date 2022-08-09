Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks #morning #KOSPI

Seoul shares down 0.3 pct in late morning trading

11:32 August 09, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.33 percent lower late Tuesday morning, led by losses in tech and auto blue-chips.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 8.25 points to 2,484.85 as of 11:20 a.m.

Top-cap Samsung Electronics fell 1.8 percent and chip giant SK hynix dropped 1.7 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor dipped more than 2 percent.

But chemical and bio companies trended in positive terrain. Leading chemical company LG Chem rose 1.8 percent and biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion soared more than 4 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,306.10 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 0.3 won from Monday's close.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK