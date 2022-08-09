Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Bill Gates #National Assembly

Bill Gates to speak at National Assembly next week

13:42 August 09, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will deliver an address at the National Assembly next week about international cooperation on COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.

Gates will visit parliament Tuesday morning to meet with Speaker Kim Jin-pyo and address the parliamentary budget committee about global health cooperation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kim's office.

Gates, who co-chairs the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is expected to touch on the importance of international cooperation and how South Korea can play a role in this process.

Gates last visited the National Assembly nine years ago when he gave a speech on his foundation to some 40 lawmakers at the invitation of then lawmaker Chung Mong-joon.

In June, Gates and President Yoon Suk-yeol spoke on the phone to discuss efforts to overcome the pandemic and South Korea's contribution to global health cooperation.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates participates in a session of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on May 25, 2022, in this EPA photo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK