Yoon visits semi-basement apartment where flood killed 3
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol visited a semi-basement apartment in Seoul on Tuesday where a flash flood the previous night killed a family of three.
Yoon visited the apartment in southern Seoul after presiding over an emergency government meeting on the response to the heavy rains that have pounded the capital and central areas this week.
Eight people were reported killed and six missing in the country's heaviest rainfall in 80 years.
According to the police, the family consisted of a woman in her 40s, her younger sister, and the sister's teenage daughter.
The sister sought help as the heavy rains began flooding her home on Monday night, but all three were found dead when police and firefighting workers had finished draining the apartment.
The elder sister had a developmental disability, according to neighbors.
