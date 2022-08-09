Prosecution refiles murder charge against university freshman in campus rape case
By Kim Han-joo
INCHEON, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors said Tuesday they have refiled a murder charge against a university freshman accused of attempting to rape a female schoolmate and causing her to fall to her death.
The 20-year-old student of Inha University in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, was earlier detained for investigation on charges of attempting to rape the victim and causing her to fall to her death from a campus building on July 15.
The Incheon District Prosecutors' Office said it has indicted the man on the charge of murdering the victim by willful negligence and sexually assaulting her.
The prosecution office said the man must have known that falling from the building could lead to death as the victim -- who was drunk at the time -- was left abandoned on the ground for more an hour after her fall.
The suspect allegedly drank together with her and others, before the two left the group saying he would escort her back to school.
The prosecution, however, did not bring an additional charge against the man of filming the rape scene, citing a lack of evidence.
