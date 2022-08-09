(LEAD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, China discuss supply chains, N. Korea
By Kim Eun-jung
QINGDAO/SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and China met in the eastern port city of Qingdao on Tuesday to discuss such pending issues as supply chains and North Korea.
In his first trip to China since taking office in May, Foreign Minister Park Jin held the talks with his counterpart, Wang Yi, a session widely viewed as crucial in setting the tone for Seoul-Beijing relations under the conservative Yoon Suk-yeol administration.
Park arrived in Qingdao on Monday, becoming the highest-ranking official of the Yoon administration to visit China, two weeks before the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.
Speaking in front of pool reporters at the outset of the talks, Wang stressed the need for the two sides to "maintain independence and self-reliance" without being affected by "external obstacles."
He added both China and South Korea should protect stable supply chains in a win-win approach and should not interfere with each other's domestic affairs, while keeping "multilateralism."
His remarks came as rifts between Washington and Beijing have deepened over U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent trip to Taiwan.
South Korea is also considering joining a U.S.-led semiconductor alliance, called Chip 4, involving Japan and Taiwan.
In response, Park stressed South Korea and China, as "strategic cooperative partners," need to work together to overcome new challenges through the stable management of supply chains.
On regional security, he said peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula are confronted with unprecedentedly serious threats and requested Beijing's constructive role in persuading Pyongyang to opt for dialogue instead of provocations.
He expressed hope President Xi Jinping will visit South Korea "at a convenient time."
Ahead of the talks with Wang, Park had a virtual meeting with Korean residents and businesspeople in China.
Park admitted Seoul-Beijing relations are facing challenges that are not easy to handle.
He pointed out data showing that South Korea posted a trade deficit with China in May for the first time in 28 years.
"But the government will continue to strengthen economic cooperation with China," he said.
He also held a virtual conference with heads of diplomatic missions in China.
Park and Wang agreed to hold their talks in Qingdao in consideration of strict coronavirus curbs in Beijing, according to Seoul officials. Park is to return home Wednesday.
