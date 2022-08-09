Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Wall of Remembrance #US

U.S. Senate unanimously passes resolution on new Korean War monument

22:19 August 09, 2022

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed a resolution welcoming the recent dedication of a new monument at the Korean War Veterans Memorial here in Washington.

The resolution, introduced by senators Dan Sullivan (R-AR) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) on Monday, also expresses U.S. appreciation to the South Korean government for funding the new Wall of Remembrance at the Korean War Veterans Memorial.

The Senate "deeply appreciates and sincerely thanks the Government and people of the Republic of Korea for their generosity in funding the Wall of Remembrance, reflecting the shared sacrifice and common values of the United States-Republic of Korea alliance," the resolution says.

South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (C) listens to John Tilelli (2nd from L), head of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation, during a ceremony at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington on July 27, 2022, to dedicate the Wall of Remembrance, which displays the names of 43,808 U.S. and South Korean soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, in this file photo released by the South Korean veterans ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The resolution comes about two weeks after the near US$22 million new Wall of Remembrance was dedicated on July 27, marking the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

It features the names of more than 43,000 U.S. soldiers and members of the Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army (KATUSA) who were killed during the three-year war.

"The names of more than 36,600 Americans and more than 7,100 KATUSA soldiers -- Korean Army personnel augmented into U.S. forces -- are etched into marble and held in our nation's memory forever," Sullivan said after the Senate passed his resolution, according to his office.

"I want to thank the Korean people for their enduring friendship and my Senate colleagues for passing our resolution to recognize the significance of this event," he was quoted as saying.

Duckworth said the Korean War memorial, along with the new Wall of Remembrance, will "forever remind us all that freedom is not free."

"I'm proud the Senate passed our bipartisan resolution to celebrate our alliance with the Republic of Korea and express appreciation for the collective effort to fund a new Wall of Remembrance at this memorial to help ensure the names of these brave heroes will never be forgotten," she was quoted as saying, referring to South Korea by its official name.

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK