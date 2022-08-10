Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #North Korea #coronavirus

N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 12th day: state media

06:20 August 10, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases has remained at zero for nearly two weeks, according to its state media Wednesday.

No new fever cases were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

It did not provide any other information in its report.

The North's daily fever tally hit zero on July 29 after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.

Workers disinfect a vehicle at a post office in Pyongyang amid the coronavirus pandemic, in this undated file photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on May 23, 2022. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK