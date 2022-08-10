Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- Downpours hit greater Seoul area; Gangnam swamped with rain (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Outdated measures against downpours lead to bigger damage (Kookmin Daily)
-- 500 mm downpours in greater Seoul leave 18 dead, missing (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gangnam again swamped by downpours despite spending 1.4 tln won (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Citizens dogged by disaster movie nightmare with record downpours (Segye Times)
-- Scrapped plan to build rain tunnel in Gangnam causes greater downpour damage (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 483 mm rain bombs; Gangnam swamped with rain (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Downpours again to hit greater Seoul, central region (Hankyoreh)
-- Gangnam again swamped with downpours despite spending 3 tln won over past decade (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea seeks to hold summit with Saudi Arabia this year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Energy protectionism looms after food protectionism (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Lethal flash floods tear through parts of Seoul, Gyeonggi (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Heaviest rainfall in 115 yrs wreaks havoc on Greater Seoul (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul and suburbs battered by heavy downpour (Korea Times)
