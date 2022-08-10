(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 10)
Restore public trust
--Yoon should change how to manage state affairs--
President Yoon Suk-yeol must have felt a sense of crisis as his approval rating plummeted to the 20-percent range, unusually low for any president after less than 100 days in office. Returning to work after a week-long summer vacation Monday, he said he would go back to basics in an apparent bid to regain public trust in his administration.
He stressed the need to be humble, figure out what the people want and listen carefully to what they say. His stance now appears different from what it was before ― actually he did not care much about his sliding approval ratings until his vacation ended. It is fortunate to see him pledging to uphold the will of the people.
The prosecutor general-turned-president has come under severe criticism for engaging in unilateral policymaking without reflecting diverse public opinions. He has also taken flak for appointing Cabinet ministers and presidential officials based on nepotism.
A case in point is the creation of a police supervisory bureau at the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. This move has triggered a strong backlash from police officers who accuse the government of trying to control the National Police Agency directly. It is regrettable that the administration has failed to reach a national consensus on the controversial issue.
Another case is the Ministry of Education's hasty plan to lower the elementary school entry age by one year to age five. The ministry announced the plan without making any preparations, drawing widespread protests from parents and teachers. At last, the government had to scrap the plan, dealing a setback to the Yoon administration.
Education Minister Park Soon-ae offered to resign Monday, only 34 days after taking office, taking responsibility for the ill-conceived policy. More seriously, the problem has stemmed from Yoon's inability to appoint the right person to the right place. It was wrong to name Park, a public administration scholar with no experience and expertise in education, to take the helm of the education ministry.
Yoon appointed Park without parliamentary hearings because opposition lawmakers were against her appointment, citing her history of drunk driving and plagiarism allegations. Yoon had emphasized the importance of Cabinet nominees' competence. But the Park case only proved the opposite.
Most of all, Yoon needs to reshuffle his Cabinet and presidential staff in order to improve his administration's management of state affairs. He also should refrain from appointing his close confidants ― including those with a prosecutor's career ― to key posts. It is imperative to have a vast human resource pool to find better-qualified figures for ministerial posts and presidential staff. It is equally important to have a better vetting system in place.
Yoon needs to appoint a special inspector in charge of overseeing possible corruption among his family members and the people close to him. He also must clear up some allegations of favoritism in relation to first lady Kim Keon-hee. It is urgent to prevent his close confidants, such as Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, the floor leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), from monopolizing power and engaging in a dog-eat-dog power struggle.
What's most important is to make decisions and set policies based on social consensus. Otherwise, the Yoon administration will not be able to regain public trust and produce successful results. Yoon should not forget his inaugural commitment to promote national unity and "cooperative" politics.
