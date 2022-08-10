(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 10)

But his argument is wrong. Lee, former Seongnam mayor and Gyeonggi governor, is being investigated by the prosecution and police over his involvement in the suspicious land development project in Seongnam city, shady donations for a football club representing the city and pressuring a private company to pay his attorney's fees in return for some favors. That's not all. His wife is being criticized for using his corporate card for private purposes. In fact, four suspects involved in his cases have already committed suicide. Lee insists that their death has nothing to do with him. But evidence points to the other direction.