Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus-additional cases

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases jump to 4-month high, deaths tallied at 50

09:43 August 10, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea reached a four-month high Wednesday, as the nation grapples with the fast spread of a highly contagious omicron subvariant.

The country added 151,792 new COVID-19 infections, the highest since April 13, when it reported 195,387 cases, bringing the total caseload to 20,845,973, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. Of the new cases, 615 were from overseas.

Wednesday's figure is up from 149,897 the previous day and 119,886 from a week earlier.

The number of seriously ill patients also rose to 402, up from 364 on Tuesday.

The KDCA reported 50 new deaths from COVID-19, the highest since May 22, raising the death toll to 25,382. The fatality rate was 0.12 percent.

People wait for tests at a COVID-19 testing center in southeastern Seoul on Aug. 9, 2022. (Yonhap)

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK