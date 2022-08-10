KT Q2 net income down 2 pct to 363.4 bln won
11:14 August 10, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 363.4 billion won (US$277.8 million), down 2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period fell 3.5 percent on-year to 459.2 billion won. Sales increased 4.7 percent to 6.31 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 348.6 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
