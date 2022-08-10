Go to Contents
Seoul shares down 0.82 pct in late morning trade

11:28 August 10, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.82 percent lower late Wednesday morning, led by losses in large-cap tech stocks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 20.47 points to 2,482.99 as of 11:20 a.m.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics slipped 1.7 percent. Chip giant SK hynix dropped nearly 3 percent. Internet portal provider Naver fell about 1 percent.

In contrast, steelmakers gathered ground. POSCO Holdings rose more than 1 percent, and zinc smelter Korea Zinc was up 0.2 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,308.10 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 3.5 won from Tuesday's close.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

