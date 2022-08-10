Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
16 dead, missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas in 3 days
SEOUL -- Sixteen people have been confirmed dead or missing and more than 2,500 homes and buildings were flooded in this week's record rainfall that battered Seoul and elsewhere in the central and eastern regions, officials said Wednesday.
A total of 525 millimeters of rain fell in Seoul from Monday to Wednesday morning, while Yangpyeong, 45 kilometers east of Seoul, recorded an accumulated 526.2 mm of rain during the period, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
-----------------
N. Korea sends letter to China slamming Pelosi's Taiwan trip
SEOUL -- North Korea's ruling Workers' Party (WPK) sent a formal message to the Communist Party of China denouncing Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan as a "shameless provocation," Pyongyang's state media reported Wednesday.
In the "solidarity letter" sent to the party's central committee the previous day, the WPK also called the U.S. House of Representatives' trip a "serious infringement" of Beijing's sovereignty, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases jump to 4-month high, deaths tallied at 50
SEOUL -- The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea reached a four-month high Wednesday, as the nation grapples with the fast spread of a highly contagious omicron subvariant.
The country added 151,792 new COVID-19 infections, the highest since April 13, when it reported 195,387 cases, bringing the total caseload to 20,845,973, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. Of the new cases, 615 were from overseas
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea's job growth continues but slows in July amid economic uncertainty
SEOUL -- South Korea reported job additions for the 17th straight month in July, but the pace of job growth slowed from the previous month amid heightened economic uncertainty, data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people came to 28.48 million last month, up 826,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
-----------------
Deputy envoys of S. Korea, U.S. meet over N. Korean cyberthreats
WASHINGTON -- Special envoys of South Korea and the United States on North Korea met Tuesday to discuss ways to counter illicit cyber activities by North Korean actors, the state department said.
The meeting between U.S. Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Jung Pak and her South Korean counterpart, Lee Tae-woo, came one day after the U.S. imposed sanctions on a virtual currency mixer for laundering virtual currency stolen by a North Korean hacker group, Lazarus
-----------------
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 12th day: state media
SEOUL -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases has remained at zero for nearly two weeks, according to its state media Wednesday.
No new fever cases were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It did not provide any other information in its report.
-----------------
Big 3 shipyards attain 87 pct of yearly order goals
SEOUL -- South Korea's three major shipbuilding companies have achieved nearly 87 percent of their yearly order targets thanks to a jump in orders for high-priced liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, government data showed Wednesday.
The top three shipyards -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE), Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) and Samsung Heavy Industries Co. -- won a combined US$30.52 billion worth of new orders in the first seven month of this year, or 86.9 percent of their combined yearly order target of $35.14 billion, according to the data from the industry, trade and energy ministry.
