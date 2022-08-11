Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz to recall over 71,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and Mercedes-Benz Korea will voluntarily recall more than 71,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
The two automakers are recalling a combined 71,020 units of 11 different models -- 70,582 from Hyundai and 438 from Mercedes-Benz -- the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems that prompted the recall include a possible power outage caused by a faulty alternator component in Hyundai's Mighty truck and a faulty pintle hook in Mercedes-Benz's EQS 450+ all-electric sedan, it said.
Owners of those vehicles can visit designated repair and service centers of Hyundai and the German carmaker from Thursday and Friday, respectively, to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
