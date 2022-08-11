Golden Boot winner Son Heung-min tasked with carrying S. Korea to knockouts in Qatar

With the next World Cup in Qatar some 100 days away, Son, now 30, is rightly regarded as one of the best players in the world. He was the co-Golden Boot winner in the Premier League last season, sharing the scoring lead with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool with 23 goals. For opponents, Son is no longer just a curiosity or simply someone to keep an eye on. He is now the type of player that defenders can't really stop but can only hope to contain.

