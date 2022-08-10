Gov't, ruling party to review designating flooded areas as special disaster zone
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the government agreed Wednesday to consider designating areas that were hit by heavy rains as a special disaster zone.
The PPP and the government held a policy consultation meeting at the National Assembly and discussed measures to respond to the record rainfall that pounded the capital and central regions and left at least 16 people dead or missing.
Rep. Park Hyeung-soo, a spokesperson for the PPP, said the government will provide special support and consider designating some areas as a special disaster zone after examining the scope of the damage.
In the meeting also attended by officials from relevant ministries, participants agreed to set up a task force to better monitor drainage pumps across the nation in efforts to prevent similar damage going forward.
They also discussed earmarking additional budget for next year to build more waterways across low-lying areas in the capital under consultations with the Seoul city government, according to Park.
A total of 525 millimeters of rain fell in Seoul from Monday to Wednesday morning, inundating more than 2,500 homes and buildings in the capital and elsewhere in the central and eastern regions. The three days of downpours also shut down highways and railroads, temporarily suspending subway operations.
