Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #counterfeit check

Man arrested for using 103.9 tln won fake check

17:02 August 10, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- A man has been arrested on charges of using a 103.9 trillion-won (US$79.26 billion) counterfeit check to pay his debts, police said Wednesday.

The Hyehwa Police Station in Seoul said the man in his 60s offered the fake check to his creditor on July 1. It was found to have been forged between April and June of this year.

He was questioned early last month and then disappeared. The police began to track down the suspect with court warrants last Wednesday and apprehended him the following day.

The police said they will transfer him to the prosecution this week.

This undated file photo from Yonhap News TV shows a counterfeit check. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK