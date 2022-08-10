Works by disabled artists to go on display at Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- The culture ministry will hold a special exhibition of art pieces by disabled artists at the former residential compound of Cheong Wa Dae as the first program to be held under a plan to use the facility as an art center.
The exhibit will open on Aug. 31 for a three-week run on the second floor of the Chunchugwan building, formerly used as a press center, inside the compound in central Seoul, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said in a press release Wednesday.
On display will be some 50 works by the same number of disabled artists, including Jung Eun-hye, a caricature artist who impressed the public with her performance as a character with Down syndrome in the popular tvN drama "Our Blues."
It marks the first exhibition to be held at Cheong Wa Dae after the ministry announced a plan last month to transform the site into a multipurpose cultural complex.
Cheong Wa Dae, which had been the presidential office and residence for the past 74 years, was opened to the public after President Yoon Suk-yeol relocated the top office to the former defense ministry building in Yongsan in central Seoul in May.
