Korean-language dailies

-- Heavy rainfall reveals 'crisis inequality' as the vulnerable bears cost of damage, recovery (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Downtown manhole engulfs people; there are 620,000 'land mines' in the city (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. firms' earnings down as chip market faces slump (Donga Ilbo)

-- 'Disaster shelters' fail to keep up with climate change (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Flood management fails to respond to climate change; disasters to be repeated (Segye Times)

-- We need this tunnel to withhold the heaviest rainfall in 100 years (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Lee Jae-myung's Democratic Party; hard-liners without checks and balances (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Seoul to ban semi-basement homes (Hankyoreh)

-- 330,000 semi-basement households cannot sleep during rain (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Outdated rules on the scope of relatives of business owners to be adjusted (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Consumer prices under alert as rain devastates farms (Korea Economic Daily)

