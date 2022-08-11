(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 11)

The torrential rainfall that inundated so many parts of the Seoul metropolitan region Monday was the worst in 115 years, paralyzing the subway system, knocking out power in pockets of the city and leaving 10 people dead and six others missing. From Monday to Wednesday, a total of 16 people were confirmed dead or missing, and 2,500 homes and buildings were flooded, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

Even as of Monday evening, the record rainfall was serious enough to warrant a change of work mode from a commuting president to a leader in charge of supervising responses to a large-scale national disaster.