Exports up 23.2 pct during first 10 days of Aug.; trade deficit widens
09:07 August 11, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports jumped 23.2 percent on-year in the first 10 days of August on robust demand for petroleum products and autos, but the country saw its trade deficit widen on soaring fuel costs, data showed Thursday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$15.7 billion in the Aug. 1-10 period, compared with $12.7 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Imports grew 34.1 percent on-year to $23.4 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $7.68 billion.
