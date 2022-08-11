E-grocery startup Market Kurly partners with RedMart to sell Korean food in Singapore
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean e-grocery startup Market Kurly has partnered with RedMart, a Singaporean online grocery giant, to sell Korean food online in the Southeast Asian city-state, its operator said Thursday.
Under a partnership agreement formally signed Wednesday, the South Korean company began selling 44 ready-to-eat frozen food products in Singapore under the newly launched Market Kurly brand store within RedMart, Kurly Inc. said.
The items, co-developed with popular South Korean restaurants, mostly comprise popular Korean snacks, such as dumplings and tteokbokki. Pastas and other Western style items are also included.
Established in 2011, RedMart is one of the largest online food and grocery platforms in Singapore and is owned by Southeast Asian e-commerce giant Lazada Group, part of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
Market Kurly is reviewing on expanding its product categories on RedMart to include everyday goods. The company hopes its Singaporean operation will help its entry into the larger Southeast Asian market.
The South Korean startup has been aggressively expanding its business areas to include cosmetic sales and hotel booking services amid a plan to go public on the country's main stock exchange later this year.
