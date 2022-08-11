Go to Contents
E-Mart shifts to loss in Q2

13:24 August 11, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart Inc. on Thursday reported a second-quarter net loss of 63.1 billion won (US$48.5 million), swinging from a profit of 483 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 12.3 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 7.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 21.9 percent to 7.14 trillion won.

The operating loss was 18.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
