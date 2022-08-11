Go to Contents
Military reports 2,495 more COVID-19 cases

14:24 August 11, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 2,495 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 232,757, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 1,877 from the Army, 212 from the Air Force, 160 from units under the direct control of the ministry and 136 from the Navy.

There were also 106 cases from the Marine Corps, two from the ministry, one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and one from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

Currently, 11,875 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows service members walking at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

