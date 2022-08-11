PM defends Yoon's staying at home during record rainfall
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Thursday defended President Yoon Suk-yeol's staying at home earlier this week when record rainfall caused serious flooding in Seoul, saying anti-disaster efforts can be overseen from home.
The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) has criticized Yoon for remaining at home on Monday night, when massive rainfall began causing serious flooding in Seoul. Presidential aides said Yoon oversaw anti-disaster efforts from home via telephone.
But critics, including the DP, have stressed that Yoon should have shown up at the disaster control center at that time to better direct efforts to bring the situation under control in the downpours that left 19 people dead or missing.
When asked about Yoon's anti-disaster efforts at home, Han told CBS radio, "Such direction can be carried out at home without major problems."
Han said it was not a problem for Yoon to oversee crisis management at home as confidential communication tools are installed at Yoon's home.
As of around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Yoon instructed Han to show up at the disaster control center and command relief operations, Han said.
"I continued to evaluate the situation with the president while reporting and receiving instructions," Han said.
However, Han apologized for the lack of adequate flood control measures, saying, "I am sorry that the government did not do enough to minimize damage and cause less anxiety."
