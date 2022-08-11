Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #aespa #Girls #sales record

Aespa's 'Girls' becomes top-selling girl group album

14:18 August 11, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Rookie girl group aespa's latest EP "Girls" sold more than 1.64 million copies last month, setting a record as the most-sold album by any K-pop girl group, the band's agency said Thursday.

Released on July 8, "Girls" topped the monthly album sales chart of South Korea's benchmark Circle Chart for July by selling 1,645,255 copies.

It marks the largest monthly and accumulated album sales that have been achieved by any K-pop girl group, according to SM Entertainment.

The album was also received well in overseas markets, including the United States where it reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

This photo provided by SM Entertainment shows K-pop girl group aespa. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK