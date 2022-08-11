PM asks African envoys to support S. Korea's bid for 2030 World Expo
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo held a meeting with ambassadors from African nations Thursday and asked for support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southern port city of Busan, the prime minister's office said.
During the meeting with the ambassadors from 11 African nations, including Gabon, Nigeria and South Africa, Han also briefed them on the Korean government's plan to host the 2030 Busan World Expo, according to the office.
South Korea is competing with two other countries -- Italy and Saudi Arabia -- and the final winner is expected to be announced in November 2023.
