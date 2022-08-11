Defense minister warns of 'high-intensity' response against potential N.K. nuke test
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup warned Thursday that Seoul and Washington will unleash a "high-intensity" response in case of North Korea conducting a nuclear test to highlight its nuclear use would be "futile."
Lee's remarks came as the North has been hardening its rhetoric against the South and the United States ahead of the allies' combined military exercise, further raising speculation that it could undertake provocations, such as an underground nuclear test.
"In close consultation with the U.S., we will make a high-intensity response," Lee said in a meeting with reporters. "It's not a physical one like destroying nuclear facilities but what we would demonstrate is that their nuclear use will be futile."
Lee also expressed confidence about the allies' readiness to cope with future provocations.
"In case of a strategic provocation, we plan to mobilize not only South Korean military capabilities but also U.S. strategic assets," the minister said, referring to possible provocations, like the North's nuclear experiment or long-range missile launch.
Asked about concerns in some quarters that the South's expanded military drills with the U.S. could invite North Korean provocations, Lee disagreed.
"I think that the North appears to time its provocation with the allied drills with an intention to pass the blame for a provocation onto our side," Lee said. "It makes little sense if we desist from conducting drills due to North Korean provocations."
Commenting on whether to keep the 2018 inter-Korean military tension-reduction agreement alive in case of a major provocation, the minister remained cautious.
"The Sept. 19 military accord is meaningful and can be maintained when both South and North Korea are in compliance," he said. "In case of the North carrying out a seventh nuclear test, we will make a decision through a process of collecting opinions from the foreign ministry and other agencies."
Lee also touched on China's opposition to the emplacement of the U.S.' THAAD anti-missile battery here, reiterating his commitment to an "early normalization" of the unit currently in a state of "temporary installation" pending an environmental impact assessment.
"The U.S. Forces Korea's THAAD deployment is for the security of South Korea, and thus it is a matter of security sovereignty," he said. "It is purely for the safe protection of our citizens, and it would be rather strange if we desist from its emplacement because of China's opposition."
