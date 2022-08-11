Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #lightweight torpedo

Arms procurement agency signs deal with LIG Nex1 to develop new lightweight torpedo

17:21 August 11, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state arms procurement agency signed a 154.9 billion-won (US$118.9 million) contract with a local firm Thursday to develop a new lightweight torpedo by 2029 for stronger maritime security operations, its officials said.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) inked the contract with LIG Nex1 for a defense project aimed at bolstering combat capabilities of the Navy's frigates and other surface vessels, according to DAPA.

The project comes amid the growing need to upgrade its existing torpedo platform, developed in 2004, whose operation has faced difficulties due to some aged component parts having gone out of stock.

This image, provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), shows an envisioned lightweight torpedo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK