U.S. concerned by N. Korea's 'strengthened rhetoric' around its nuclear program: State Dept.
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The United States is preparing for all contingencies amid signs of a potential North Korean nuclear test but is concerned by Pyongyang's "strengthened rhetoric" around its nuclear program, a state department spokesperson said Thursday.
Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson for the department, said Pyongyang is continuing to prepare for what will be its seventh nuclear test.
"The U.S. assesses the DPRK is preparing its Punggye-ri (nuclear) test site for what would be its seventh nuclear test. This assessment is consistent with the DPRK's own public statements," the spokesperson said in a telephonic press briefing, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"We are preparing for all contingencies in close coordination with our Japanese and ROK allies," Patel added. "Furthermore, we are prepared to make both short and longer term adjustments to our military posture as appropriate in responding to any DPRK provocation."
ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.
Seoul and Washington said earlier that the North appeared to have completed "all preparations" for a nuclear test, and that it may only be gauging the timing.
North Korea conducted its sixth and last nuclear test in September 2017.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warned his country may use its nuclear weapons against South Korea and the U.S. last month, threatening to "wipe out" the Seoul government and its military should they make what he called a "dangerous move," such as a preemptive strike.
"We are concerned by the regime's strengthened rhetoric around its nuclear program," said the department spokesperson.
"A seventh nuclear test since 2017 would constitute a grave escalatory action, and seriously threaten regional and international stability, as well as security," the spokesperson added.
