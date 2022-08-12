Korean-language dailies

-- Justice minister neutralizes prosecution reform laws with enforcement ordinance (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Presidential office: 'THAAD not subject to negotiation' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Presidential office: 'THAAD an issue of security sovereignty' (Donga Ilbo)

-- Presidential office: 'THAAD not subject to negotiations' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'THAAD base to be normalized late this month' (Segye Times)

-- Growth rate of S. Korean household debts since COVID-19 fastest in world (Chosun Ilbo)

-- THAAD base to be normalized this month; presidential office calls it 'sovereignty issue' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Justice minister expands prosecutors' investigative authority with enforcement ordinance (Hankyoreh)

-- 'THAAD not subject to negotiations,' presidential office says (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't says its 'HMM shares will be sold off in stages' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Regional governments rule over companies in 'grassroots gabjil' (Korea Economic Daily)

