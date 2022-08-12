(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 12)

On top of the Three Nos, Beijing brought up "One Limit" -- what it claims to be South Korea's pledge to limit THAAD operation -- just a day after the foreign ministerial talks. Wang Yi and Park agreed on efforts to prevent the THAAD issue from becoming a stumbling block to bilateral ties any more, then just a day after the talks, China raised the issue. This is open pressure on the Yoon administration over the THAAD issue.