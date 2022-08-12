Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoon Suk-yeol #pardons

Yoon says pardons aim to help people's livelihoods, economic recovery

09:29 August 12, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday that people's livelihoods and economic recovery are the focus of his special pardons to be granted ahead of Liberation Day.

The pardons will be approved during an extraordinary Cabinet session presided over by Yoon later Friday and announced by Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon.

Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong is widely expected to be among the beneficiaries, along with other business leaders.

"The focus of these pardons was above all on people's livelihoods and economic recovery," Yoon told reporters as he arrived for work.

President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks to reporters as he arrives at the presidential office in Seoul on Aug. 12, 2022. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK