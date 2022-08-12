(LEAD) Yoon to hold press conference to mark 100 days in office
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will hold a press conference next week to mark his first 100 days in office, a presidential official said Friday.
The press conference will be held at the presidential office at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to coincide with the 100th day and last 40 minutes, Choi Young-bum, senior presidential secretary for public relations, said at a press briefing.
The president will give opening remarks before taking questions from reporters, Choi said.
It will be Yoon's first formal press conference, though he has spoken to reporters on a near daily basis while arriving for work.
