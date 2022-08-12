Go to Contents
Seoul shares tad higher late Fri. morning

11:30 August 12, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded a little higher late Friday morning, with techs and utility shares rising while foodmakers and telecom companies fell.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 3.41 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,527.19 as of 11:20 a.m.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics was up 1.2 percent, and the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. gained about 1 percent.

Major foodmaker CJ Cheiljedang lost 1.3 percent, with top mobile carrier SK Telecom falling 1.5 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,304.80 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 1.8 won from Thursday's close.

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

