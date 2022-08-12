Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military-coronavirus

Military reports 2,057 more COVID-19 cases

14:31 August 12, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 2,057 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 234,979, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 1,423 from the Army, 228 from the Air Force, 173 from the Navy, and 112 each from the Marine Corps and units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also four cases from the ministry, three from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 11,805 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows service members walking at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK