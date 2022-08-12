Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #UN chief #Yoon Suk-yeol

U.N. chief voices support for complete denuclearization of N. Korea

14:35 August 12, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday and expressed support for the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea, officials said.

Guterres, who is on a two-day visit to Seoul, met with Yoon over lunch at the presidential office in Seoul.

Yoon welcomed the secretary-general, saying he looked forward to hearing his thoughts on how to solve the many challenges facing the world.

Guterres said through a translator that he thanks South Korea for being a model nation in the work of the U.N. and especially in peacekeeping efforts around the world.

He also praised South Korea's respect for human rights and contribution to the international community in the areas of socioeconomic development and climate change.

Guterres went further to express the U.N.'s full support for the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea, saying it was an important goal in achieving security, peace and stability in the region.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (L) holds talks with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres (R) over lunch at the presidential office in Seoul on Aug. 12, 2022. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK