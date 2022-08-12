Go to Contents
SK hynix plans to select site for U.S. chip packaging plant early next year

16:12 August 12, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- SK hynix Inc. said Friday it aims to select a site for a semiconductor packaging plant in the United States as early as in the first half of next year.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that the world's second-largest memory chip maker aims to invest billions of dollars to build an advanced chip manufacturing factory in the U.S. with a goal to start operation by 2025-26.

"While the company aims to select a site sometime in the first half of next year, nothing concrete has been determined yet," an SK hynix spokesperson said.

The plan comes less than a month after Chey Tae-won, chairman of South Korea's SK Group, unveiled an additional US$22 billion investment plan in the U.S. when he visited the White House late last month.

"SK will invest nearly $30 billion in the U.S. going forward, expanding on our recent announcement of $7 billion investment in electric vehicle batteries," Chey said at that time.

Details of the investment included $15 billion spending on boosting the semiconductor ecosystem, including research and development programs, materials, advanced packaging and test facilities.

This file photo, provided by SK hynix Inc. on Feb. 1, 2021, shows the company's new chip factory M16 in Icheon, south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)

