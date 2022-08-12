Go to Contents
Yoon, U.S. senator meet to discuss alliance

17:28 August 12, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol met with U.S. Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) on Friday and discussed strengthening the bilateral alliance.

Markey is in Seoul as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy.

During their meeting at the presidential office, Yoon thanked the senator for his efforts over decades in Congress to strengthen the alliance.

Markey expressed confidence the bilateral relationship will grow stronger, saying the CHIPS and Science Act, which focuses on the semiconductor industry and was signed by U.S. President Joe Biden this week, "will only further deepen our partnership economically but strategically as well."

President Yoon Suk-yeol (R) poses for a photo with U.S. Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) at his office in Seoul on Aug. 12, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

